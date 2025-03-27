Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Hold Rating

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Vivendi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Get Vivendi alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Vivendi

Vivendi Stock Performance

About Vivendi

VIVHY stock opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.24. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

(Get Free Report)

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.