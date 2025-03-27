Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:HLAL)

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.
Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of HLAL stock opened at $49.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.39. Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.80 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.89 million, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.05.
Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Company Profile
