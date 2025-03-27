Wedbush Issues Negative Outlook for Alight Earnings

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alight in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alight’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alight’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Alight in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Alight in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Alight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALIT opened at $6.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 0.94. Alight has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $10.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.66 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%.

Alight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Alight’s payout ratio is -53.33%.

Insider Transactions at Alight

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.39 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,573,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,054,594.71. The trade was a 6.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim acquired 22,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $150,004.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,004.68. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 125,092 shares of company stock valued at $807,755 in the last quarter. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alight

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Alight by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Alight by 65.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alight in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Alight in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Alight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

About Alight

(Get Free Report)

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

Further Reading

