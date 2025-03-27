What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for AutoZone FY2025 Earnings?

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of AutoZone in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 25th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the company will earn $147.94 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $149.30. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4,192.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $152.94 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AutoZone’s FY2026 earnings at $174.41 EPS.

AZO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,490.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,024.00 to $3,585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on AutoZone from $3,600.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,775.00 to $3,830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,683.36.

AZO opened at $3,680.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,460.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,270.12. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $2,728.97 and a 12-month high of $3,704.43. The firm has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $29.11 by ($0.82). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion.

In related news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,610.00, for a total transaction of $10,288,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,924 shares in the company, valued at $10,555,640. This trade represents a 49.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,550.08, for a total value of $482,810.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,682.24. This represents a 25.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,721 shares of company stock worth $17,009,311. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

