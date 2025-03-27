What is Wedbush’s Forecast for GameStop FY2028 Earnings?

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GameStop in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 26th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter forecasts that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for GameStop’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. GameStop had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

GameStop Trading Up 11.7 %

Insider Transactions at GameStop

GameStop stock opened at $28.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.68 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.69. GameStop has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $64.83.

In other news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $27,807.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,131.95. This represents a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $48,997.39. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,814.50. This trade represents a 3.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GameStop

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in GameStop by 223.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GameStop during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in GameStop by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in GameStop by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

About GameStop

(Get Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.