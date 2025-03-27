What is William Blair’s Estimate for Neurogene Q1 Earnings?

Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Neurogene in a report issued on Tuesday, March 25th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.92) for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neurogene’s current full-year earnings is ($4.27) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Neurogene’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.70) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.60) EPS.

Get Neurogene alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Neurogene from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

Neurogene Trading Up 13.7 %

NASDAQ NGNE opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $239.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.01. Neurogene has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $74.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average of $29.06.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Neurogene

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samsara BioCapital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurogene by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,717,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,254,000 after acquiring an additional 449,337 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in Neurogene by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,350,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,867,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in Neurogene by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,319,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,170,000 after purchasing an additional 355,416 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurogene by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,295,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,612,000 after purchasing an additional 770,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurogene by 912.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,706,000 after purchasing an additional 659,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Neurogene

In related news, CFO Christine Mikail Cvijic sold 4,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $76,246.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,490.42. This represents a 5.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Neurogene

(Get Free Report)

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neurogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.