Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $620.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.41 million. Winnebago Industries had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries updated its FY25 guidance to $2.75-$3.75 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 2.750-3.750 EPS.

Winnebago Industries Trading Up 8.4 %

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock traded up $2.91 on Thursday, hitting $37.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,090,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,603. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $74.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.07 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently -206.06%.

Insider Activity at Winnebago Industries

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Jacqueline D. Woods sold 1,503 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $66,612.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,855.20. This trade represents a 12.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Winnebago Industries

About Winnebago Industries

(Get Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.