Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $620.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.41 million. Winnebago Industries had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Winnebago Industries updated its FY25 guidance to $2.75-$3.75 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 2.750-3.750 EPS.
Winnebago Industries Trading Up 6.5 %
WGO stock traded up $2.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.04. The company had a trading volume of 987,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,807. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $74.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.93 and a 200-day moving average of $50.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -56.10 and a beta of 1.70.
Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -206.06%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Transactions at Winnebago Industries
In other Winnebago Industries news, Director Jacqueline D. Woods sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $66,612.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,985 shares in the company, valued at $486,855.20. The trade was a 12.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.
Winnebago Industries Company Profile
Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.
