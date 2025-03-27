Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $620.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.41 million. Winnebago Industries had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Winnebago Industries updated its FY25 guidance to $2.75-$3.75 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 2.750-3.750 EPS.

Winnebago Industries Trading Up 6.5 %

WGO stock traded up $2.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.04. The company had a trading volume of 987,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,807. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $74.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.93 and a 200-day moving average of $50.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -56.10 and a beta of 1.70.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -206.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Winnebago Industries from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Insider Transactions at Winnebago Industries

In other Winnebago Industries news, Director Jacqueline D. Woods sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $66,612.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,985 shares in the company, valued at $486,855.20. The trade was a 12.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Featured Stories

