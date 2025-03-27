WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires Shares of 310,930 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 310,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,498,000. Tractor Supply comprises approximately 1.1% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 29.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 46,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,653,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 17.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 163,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,554,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 9,300 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $494,481.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,876.37. This trade represents a 21.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $222,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,792.03. This trade represents a 10.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,993 shares of company stock worth $7,538,068. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $53.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $48.30 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.66.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.84). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 49.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.10%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

