WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 28,052 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,052 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $7,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,631,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,562,000 after purchasing an additional 22,684 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,373,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $991,000. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,861,000. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $2,435,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $19.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.16. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $48.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Victoria’s Secret & Co.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc bought 80,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $1,347,903.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,255,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,304,722.66. This trade represents a 0.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

