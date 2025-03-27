WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $6.76 Million in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 335,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,763,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in First Horizon by 160.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 109,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $2,323,877.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,861,381 shares in the company, valued at $39,330,980.53. The trade was a 5.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FHN. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays raised their target price on First Horizon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.23.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.28. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $22.44.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. First Horizon had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

