WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,916 shares during the quarter. GE Vernova makes up 1.4% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $21,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 12.0% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in GE Vernova during the third quarter worth about $545,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 14.0% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $403,000.

GEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. New Street Research set a $380.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim upgraded GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Marathon Capitl upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $403.00 target price for the company. Finally, Baird R W upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.72.

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $317.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.10. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $119.00 and a one year high of $447.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.12.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

