Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

WDS opened at $14.72 on Thursday. Woodside Energy Group has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. Woodside Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.39%.

Institutional Trading of Woodside Energy Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 482.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 559.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

