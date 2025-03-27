Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:ISEP)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:ISEP – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,480 shares during the quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. PFS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $28.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.66 and a 200 day moving average of $28.30. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September has a 12 month low of $26.16 and a 12 month high of $29.46.

About Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September (ISEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral ISEP was launched on Sep 1, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:ISEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.