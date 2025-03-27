Xponance Inc. Has $449,000 Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,884,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,036,000 after buying an additional 735,160 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 410.8% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,125,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,383 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,760,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,084,000 after purchasing an additional 939,289 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,810,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,229,000 after purchasing an additional 22,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,014,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CAO James George Chopas sold 1,096 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $33,351.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,839.34. This trade represents a 2.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $62,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,470. This represents a 2.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,054 shares of company stock worth $1,952,719 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.53.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.79 on Thursday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $59.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $212.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.92 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.11%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

