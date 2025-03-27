YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:QDTY) Announces $0.27 Dividend

YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:QDTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2711 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.
YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Stock Performance
QDTY stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $45.19. The company had a trading volume of 9,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,823. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 million and a P/E ratio of 30.28. YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $43.92 and a 1 year high of $52.55.
YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Company Profile
