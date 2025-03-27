Zions Bancorporation N.A. Acquires 1,844 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1,342.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 460.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $29.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.61 and a fifty-two week high of $82.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $44.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACHC

About Acadia Healthcare

(Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.