Zions Bancorporation N.A. Acquires 1,844 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1,342.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 460.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.
Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance
NASDAQ ACHC opened at $29.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.61 and a fifty-two week high of $82.41.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACHC
About Acadia Healthcare
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Acadia Healthcare
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.