Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.00 million during the quarter.
Zura Bio Stock Performance
NASDAQ ZURA traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.35. 21,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,721. Zura Bio has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $6.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76.
Institutional Trading of Zura Bio
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zura Bio stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Free Report) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,966 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Zura Bio worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Research Report on Zura Bio
About Zura Bio
Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Zura Bio
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- How China’s Recovery Could Boost These 3 Platinum Plays
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Fortinet: A Top Cybersecurity Stock With Growth Catalysts
Receive News & Ratings for Zura Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zura Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.