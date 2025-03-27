Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.00 million during the quarter.

Zura Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZURA traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.35. 21,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,721. Zura Bio has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $6.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76.

Institutional Trading of Zura Bio

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zura Bio stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Free Report) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,966 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Zura Bio worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Zura Bio in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zura Bio in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Zura Bio from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zura Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

About Zura Bio

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

Further Reading

