1,378 Shares in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF (BATS:DECU) Acquired by NBZ Investment Advisors LLC

NBZ Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF (BATS:DECU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DECU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF in the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.72.

AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF (DECU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and uncapped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. DECU was launched on Nov 29, 2024 and is issued by Allianz.

