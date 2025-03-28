1,757 Shares in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Purchased by Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,757 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855,443 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,021,563,000 after acquiring an additional 22,408 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,021,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,520,000 after purchasing an additional 737,099 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,254,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $628,579,000 after purchasing an additional 374,865 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,168,959 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $751,414,000 after purchasing an additional 44,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,758 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $546,138,000 after purchasing an additional 64,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $348.00 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $355.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $403.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 26,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total transaction of $8,173,499.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,367,568.04. This trade represents a 17.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 2,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.35, for a total value of $737,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,924.85. The trade was a 30.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,751 shares of company stock worth $13,603,991 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 1.1 %

CI stock opened at $324.74 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $262.03 and a fifty-two week high of $370.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $303.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.53.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.35%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

