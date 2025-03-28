1,971 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Acquired by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 17.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $530,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 721.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $88,785.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,967.06. This represents a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.71, for a total transaction of $965,757.88. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 164,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,183,234.11. This trade represents a 3.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,563 shares of company stock worth $10,998,990. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $176.56 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.34 and a 1 year high of $177.45. The company has a market cap of $101.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.48.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.80.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

