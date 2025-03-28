265 Shares in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Bought by Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp

Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBB. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $392,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $131.58 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $123.60 and a 12 month high of $150.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.06.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.1212 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.