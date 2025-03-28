30,096 Shares in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Acquired by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 30,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $7,857,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,806,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Insulet by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 770,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $201,073,000 after purchasing an additional 149,524 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,444 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000.

In other Insulet news, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $3,470,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,240. This trade represents a 52.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $501,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,525. This represents a 36.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $260.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $160.19 and a 52 week high of $289.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $272.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.25.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.02 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $328.00 target price (up from $294.00) on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Insulet from $304.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.06.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

