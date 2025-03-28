37,762 Shares in South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO) Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 37,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of South Bow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in South Bow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in South Bow during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of South Bow during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of South Bow in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SOBO shares. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on South Bow from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of South Bow from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. CIBC cut shares of South Bow from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of South Bow from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of South Bow from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

South Bow Stock Performance

South Bow stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.27. South Bow Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $27.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion and a PE ratio of 14.06.

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.87 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that South Bow Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

South Bow Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. South Bow’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

About South Bow

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

