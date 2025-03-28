Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,405 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,313 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,755 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the third quarter worth about $721,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of ADX opened at $19.26 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $22.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.81.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

