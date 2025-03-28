Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 254,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $30,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 426.8% during the fourth quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 11,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares in the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 190,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,009,000 after buying an additional 28,163 shares during the period. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial set a $130.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $137.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.72.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD opened at $106.65 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.73 and a 1 year high of $187.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.82 billion, a PE ratio of 107.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.