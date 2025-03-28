Alerus Financial NA Makes New Investment in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Alerus Financial NA acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,566 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $1,150,462,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2,707.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,258,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,869 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,955,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,589,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,313,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,393,915,000 after purchasing an additional 659,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BK opened at $84.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.35 and a 200-day moving average of $79.42. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $52.64 and a 52 week high of $90.34.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

BK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.71.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

