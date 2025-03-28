Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,989,057 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334,780 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $45,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphatec by 973.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Alphatec news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 6,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $80,244.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,501,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,020,580. This represents a 0.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott Lish sold 27,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $315,434.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 867,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,969,608.73. This represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 337,321 shares of company stock valued at $3,828,060 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $10.05 on Friday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $14.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 541.39%. The firm had revenue of $176.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.74 million. On average, research analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ATEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Alphatec from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

