Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 68.18% and a negative net margin of 1,137.65%.

Arbutus Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of ABUS stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.45. 446,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,072. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $4.73. The stock has a market cap of $652.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABUS. StockNews.com cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arbutus Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

