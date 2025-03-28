Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $89.72 Million Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,337,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367,179 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Flex were worth $89,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Flex in the third quarter worth $429,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Flex by 462.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,639,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,247,000 after buying an additional 2,170,262 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Flex by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 8,088 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Flex by 9.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Flex in the third quarter valued at about $460,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 64,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $2,844,379.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 233,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,249,456.14. This trade represents a 21.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lay Koon Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $2,162,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,850 shares in the company, valued at $8,773,262.50. The trade was a 19.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FLEX shares. StockNews.com raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Flex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $34.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.28 and a 200-day moving average of $37.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.27 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Flex had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 3.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Articles

