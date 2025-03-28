Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $222.22 and last traded at $222.50, with a volume of 9175 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $227.85.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASHTY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.23.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.38). Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ashtead Group plc will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

