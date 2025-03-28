AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 778,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,751,000 after buying an additional 13,338 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 29,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,378,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 5,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $481.62 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $413.07 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $509.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $504.67.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.