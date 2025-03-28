Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $533,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,929 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 25,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 174.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.17. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.21.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

