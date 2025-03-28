Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 2,528 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:VUSB opened at $49.81 on Friday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.74.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1866 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

