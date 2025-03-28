BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.18), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 million. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 72.53% and a negative return on equity of 3,124.77%.

BIO-key International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKYI opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. BIO-key International has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15.

Get BIO-key International alerts:

BIO-key International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.