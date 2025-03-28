Blair William & Co. IL Has $27.49 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $27,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Melius downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $539.53.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $442.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $419.70 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $457.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $511.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,840. This trade represents a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,265.58. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

