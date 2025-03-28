Brokers Set Expectations for ASNS Q1 Earnings

Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS – Free Report) – Analysts at Litchfield Hills Research issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Actelis Networks in a report released on Thursday, March 27th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter. Litchfield Hills Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Actelis Networks’ current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Actelis Networks’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Actelis Networks had a negative net margin of 56.82% and a negative return on equity of 752.62%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASNS opened at $0.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.00. Actelis Networks has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Actelis Networks stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,544 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Actelis Networks worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Actelis Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of cyber hardened, hybrid fiber, networking solutions for Internet of Things and telecommunication companies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Israel, and the Asia Pacific. It provides rapid-deployment networking solutions for wide-area IoT applications, including federal, state, and local governments; intelligent traffic systems; and military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus applications.

