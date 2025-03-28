CannLabs (OTCMKTS:CANL) versus Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Head-To-Head Survey

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) and CannLabs (OTCMKTS:CANL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Veracyte has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CannLabs has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Veracyte and CannLabs”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte $445.76 million 5.44 -$74.40 million $0.30 103.67 CannLabs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

CannLabs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veracyte.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Veracyte and CannLabs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veracyte 1 1 8 0 2.70 CannLabs 0 0 0 0 0.00

Veracyte presently has a consensus price target of $43.40, indicating a potential upside of 39.55%. Given Veracyte’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Veracyte is more favorable than CannLabs.

Profitability

This table compares Veracyte and CannLabs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte -2.18% 3.02% 2.80% CannLabs N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Veracyte beats CannLabs on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc. engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H. Anderson and Y. Douglas Dolginow on August 15, 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

About CannLabs

CannLabs, Inc. provides cannabis testing laboratory services in the United States. Its testing services include potency testing, residual solvent analysis, microbiological testing, pesticide testing, heavy metals testing, nutrient analysis, terpenes analysis, shelf-life/stability studies, gene expression testing, and genotyping/phenotyping testing. The company also offers data/analytics and consulting, as well as education services. CannLabs, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

