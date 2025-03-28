Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its holdings in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 150,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,561 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 221.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Clear Secure by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Clear Secure by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Clear Secure in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 376.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YOU opened at $27.25 on Friday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $38.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.03. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clear Secure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

