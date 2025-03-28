Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,245 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $42,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COLM. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth $6,470,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,360,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 884,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,255,000 after buying an additional 134,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on COLM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Sportswear

In related news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 6,395 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $522,727.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,503.52. The trade was a 27.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richelle T. Luther sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $369,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,177.88. The trade was a 21.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $76.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $73.04 and a twelve month high of $92.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.61.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 6.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 31.01%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

Further Reading

