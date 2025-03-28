Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Makes New Investment in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 608,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 2.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 600,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,584,000 after purchasing an additional 14,852 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,673,000 after purchasing an additional 47,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 84,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Allegiant Travel Stock Performance
Allegiant Travel stock opened at $54.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $36.09 and a 1 year high of $107.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.33 and a 200-day moving average of $73.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.64.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have issued reports on ALGT. Raymond James raised their price target on Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $93.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $54.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.60.
Allegiant Travel Profile
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
