Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Makes New Investment in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 608,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 2.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 600,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,584,000 after purchasing an additional 14,852 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,673,000 after purchasing an additional 47,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 84,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $54.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $36.09 and a 1 year high of $107.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.33 and a 200-day moving average of $73.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.62. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 9.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALGT. Raymond James raised their price target on Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $93.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $54.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.60.

Get Our Latest Report on ALGT

Allegiant Travel Profile

(Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.