Corebridge Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,699 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $8,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,886,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,685,000 after acquiring an additional 37,132 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter valued at about $714,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Flowserve by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 244,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after purchasing an additional 29,979 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth approximately $800,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLS. TD Cowen upped their target price on Flowserve from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.60.

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $50.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.38. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). Flowserve had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

