Corebridge Financial Inc. Reduces Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,208 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $8,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GATX. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in GATX by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of GATX by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in GATX by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Insider Activity at GATX

In other GATX news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 297 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total value of $48,895.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,006.06. The trade was a 3.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $786,384.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,578.19. The trade was a 39.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

GATX Price Performance

Shares of GATX opened at $159.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 2.77. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.00 and a fifty-two week high of $168.89.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. GATX had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

GATX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. GATX’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Further Reading

