Cormark Issues Positive Forecast for Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Stock Price

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Cormark from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Canada raised shares of Montage Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Montage Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$4.60 price target on shares of Montage Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.62.

Shares of Montage Gold stock opened at C$3.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 26.33 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Montage Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.19 and a 1 year high of C$3.22. The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.23.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

