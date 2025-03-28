David R. Little Acquires 5,999 Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Stock

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) CEO David R. Little purchased 5,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.70 per share, with a total value of $496,117.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,257,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,002,941.10. This trade represents a 0.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DXP Enterprises Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ DXPE opened at $82.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.25 and a 52 week high of $107.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.82.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.49. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $470.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of DXP Enterprises from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,901,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 33,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 720,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,513,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

