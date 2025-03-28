Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Trading Down 7.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.42 and last traded at $16.43. Approximately 44,212,621 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 78,849,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.76.
Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 9.8 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 4.09.
Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0648 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares
About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares
The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.