Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Trading Down 7.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.42 and last traded at $16.43. Approximately 44,212,621 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 78,849,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.76.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 9.8 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 4.09.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0648 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOXL. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 30.8% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 106,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 25,079 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 30,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 14,316 shares during the period. Taika Capital LP acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,765,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares during the period.

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

