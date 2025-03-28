EntryPoint Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $430.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $306.45 and a fifty-two week high of $445.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $412.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.34.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CASY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 price objective on Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.54 per share, with a total value of $99,978.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,310,652.24. The trade was a 8.26 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

