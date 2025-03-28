Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cintas FY2025 Earnings

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Cintas in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 26th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $4.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.31. The consensus estimate for Cintas’ current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.87 EPS.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cintas from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.57.

Cintas Stock Up 0.8 %

Cintas stock opened at $206.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.87. Cintas has a twelve month low of $162.16 and a twelve month high of $228.12.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cintas by 299.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,555,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,996,697,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cintas by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,468,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,544,822,000 after buying an additional 219,809 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,118,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,146,000 after acquiring an additional 296,059 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $877,216,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,067,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,048,000 after acquiring an additional 472,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.11%.

About Cintas

(Get Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.