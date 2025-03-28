Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 1,261 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,883,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,540,000 after buying an additional 362,700 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $743,000. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 496,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,780,000 after buying an additional 22,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $83.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $74.08 and a 12-month high of $85.08.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.