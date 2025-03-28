Financial Counselors Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,381,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 17,627,659 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6,593.4% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,765,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,268 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,737,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2,245.6% during the fourth quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 1,003,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,949,000 after purchasing an additional 960,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Nebraska acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,294,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $61.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.09 and a 200-day moving average of $63.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $66.78.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Announces Dividend

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.1376 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

